It’s pretty easy to make an estimate guess as to what the facelifted 4 Series is going to look like. We’ve seen the spy photos, we’ve see the 3 Series LCI facelift, and we know what BMW’s M.O. is. So when we see this render of what it’s potentially going to look like, we can tell that it’s probably pretty accurate.

This new render is simple—take a 4 Series Coupe and digitally slap some new headlights on it. Though, the shape of the headlights on this render likely isn’t super accurate because it seems as if they left the stock headlight shape but fit the new LED design inside. You can see it has the same dual arrow LED light design as more modern BMWs, such as the BMW X5 and X6 LCI. The rest of the front end is pretty much the same as before. The grille features it’s little silver dot design because this is a render of an M440i.

You can’t see inside the cabin of this 4 Series but it’s going to be so predictable that I’d be willing to bet large sums of money on what it looks like inside. There will two major updates to the inside of the 4 Series LCI. The first is the more obvious, more impactful one: iDrive 8. The 4 Series Coupe will join its i4 sibling and get the new curved iDrive 8 display, with two screens. The left screen houses the digital gauges and the right screen is for the iDrive. It’s the same as it is on every other iDrive 8-equipped car, like the new 7 Series, X7, 3 Series LCI, and X1. So don’t expect anything new and exciting. The only thing we don’t know for sure is whether it will retain the iDrive rotary dial but it likely will.

Very little will change mechanically. Being an M440i, this render packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, making 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, same as before. However, the only real difference is that the new one packs 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, which makes it more efficient and helps with auto start/stop. As per usual, that engine will pair only with an eight-speed automatic and will come with either rear or all-wheel drive. The vast majority of customers choose the latter but there are some braver souls out there.

We should see the actual BMW 4 Series facelift soon enough and it could be the last gas-powered 4 Series ever, as the next-gen will be built on the Neue Klasse architecture, alongside the electric 3 Series.

Render by motor.es]