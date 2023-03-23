It was nearly three years ago when BMW bid adieu to the quad-turbo X5 M50d with a Final Edition but Manhart hasn’t forgotten about the diesel monster. The brawny SUV has been fitted with an aftermarket fiber body kit developed by Larte Design. The torquetastic quad-turbo engine is now tucked away underneath a custom carbon fiber hood with dual vents in the upper corners.

Look closer and you’ll notice the kidney grille’s frame has also been bathed in carbon fiber, much like the beefy front spoiler attachment lending the X5 M50d a muscular appearance. The kit from Larte Design also includes add-ons for the side skirts, a rear spoiler, and a beefy diffuser – with all components made from carbon fiber. Manhart also decided to black out the exhaust tips and fit its own 23-inch wheels with meaty 315/25 ZR23 tires.

Complementing the aggressive appearance is an upgrade for the 3.0-liter engine. Although the inline-six with its four turbochargers already makes a healthy 400 horsepower and 760 Newton-meter (561 pound-feet) of torque in stock form, Manhart felt there was room for more. By installing its proprietary MHtronik auxiliary control unit, the German tuner managed to extract 465 hp and 870 Nm (642 lb-ft).

The Wuppertal-based aftermarket company doesn’t go into details about the extra performance unlocked after upgrading the engine. However, it should be notably quicker to 62 mph (100 km/h) than a regular X5 M50d, which gets the job done in 5.2 seconds before topping out at an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h).

It’s worth noting that although the X5 M50d, X6 M50d, and X7 M50d have all been discontinued for a while now, you can still get a brand-new BMW with a quad-turbodiesel engine. We are talking about the ALPINA XD3 and XD4, which both went through a facelift nearly two years ago to echo the changes brought by the X3/X4 LCI.

Source: Manhart