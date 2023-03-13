Remember the M4 DTM Champion Edition? It was one of the most desirable special versions of the F82 generation. The first iteration came out in 2014 to celebrate Marco Wittmann’s DTM triumph and was limited to only 23 units while the other arrived in 2016 and was capped at 200 cars. Fast forward to 2023, German tuner Manhart had the opportunity to work on the second version and extract ludicrous power from its inline-six engine.

The MH4 GTR is a one-off affair with a heavily reworked twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill featuring a custom intercooler and new aluminum charge pipes. The S55 has also received a carbon intake, a remapped ECU, and a stainless-steel exhaust system with valve control and quad 100-mm tips in carbon fiber. The numerous hardware changes have pushed output to a colossal 708 horsepower and 980 Newton-meters (723 pound-feet) of torque.

Manhart doesn’t say anything about the performance gains following the massive power bump. We will remind you the standard M4 DTM Champion Edition had 500 hp and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds before topping out at 190 mph (306 km/h). Enthusiasts will remember this special-edition coupe borrowed the water injection technology from the M4 GTS.

Complementing the giant power hike is a carbon fiber rear wing and a front spoiler lip made from the same material. Those canards came from the factory, while the side skirt attachments were added by Manhart to beef up the vehicle’s already muscular appearance. In addition, the aftermarket specialist swapped out the OEM wheels in favor of its own 20-inch satin black wheels with Michelin tires measuring 255/35 ZR20 front and 295/30 ZR20 rear.

As for the interior, the only change made by the reputable tuner is the extra Awron display, replacing one of the air vents on the center console. The M4 DTM Champion Edition came as standard with those front bucket seats and a roll cage instead of a rear bench.

Source: Manhart