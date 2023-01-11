Niche models don’t get a lot more interesting than the ALPINA XD3, a high-performance SUV with a diesel engine packing no fewer than four turbochargers. The current-generation model was launched in March 2018 but this is the facelifted version introduced in June 2021. And yes, the inline-six 3.0-liter engine benefits from quad turbos to deliver truck-like torque.

The ALPINA XD3 LCI made use of its 389 horsepower (290 kW) and mountain-moving 800 Newton-meters (590 lb-ft) during an acceleration test. Although the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run wasn’t timed, we’ll remind you the Buchloe-based brand quotes a sprint time of 4.6 seconds for the diesel SUV and its sleeker XD4 counterpart. Both max out at a respectable 166 mph (267 km/h), and thanks to their diesel engines, fuel consumption in the combined cycle is a relatively low 8.6 liters / 100 km (WLTP).

Although in 2023 diesels are generally frowned upon, ALPINA bucks the trend by selling not only the XD3 and XD4, but also a D4 S based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe and a D5 S based on the 5 Series. Needless to say, their best-known diesel model is the D3 S, available in both Sedan and Touring body styles like the larger D5 S.

The core BMW brand also hasn’t given up (yet) on high-performance diesels since you can still buy the M340d and M440d with inline-sixes. It did phase out the quad-turbo M50d models a couple of years ago but an inline-six diesel is widely available across the range, from the 3 Series and up.

It remains to be seen what the future has in tow for diesel engines considering Euro 7 regulations coming into effect in the following years. Lest we forget ALPINA will become a member of the BMW Group in 2025, so the future of luxury and performance looks interesting. As we previously reported, there might not even be a combustion-engined M version of the crossover’s next generation, so we’re curious to see what ALPINA has in tow for a sporty X3.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube