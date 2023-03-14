The Amelia Concours d’Elegance event is now past us, but the coverage from the iconic car ever continues. BMW had an impressive presence on Fernandina Beach with a nice mix of new and classic Bimmers. One of them was arguably the most expensive BMW in the world – the 507 Roadster.

The classic open-top needs almost no introduction, yet, in this video, we take a closer look at one of the most iconic and valuable BMW cars ever made, the 507 Roadster. The sleek and stunning BMW 507 Roadster (not this particular car though) was once owned and driven by none other than the legendary Elvis Presley himself, adding to its allure and mystique.

Most Expensive BMW Today

With a current value of $2.5 million, the BMW 507 Roadster is a rare and highly sought-after classic car. To learn more about this car, we were joined by Marc Thiesburger, a spokesperson for BMW Classic in Munich, and the man who knows everything there is to know about classic BMW cars.

In the footage below, Marc tells us the history of the BMW 507 Roadster, from its design and production in the late 1950s to its rise to fame as a symbol of luxury and sophistication. We also delve into the unique features of the car, including its sleek curves, powerful engine, and attention to detail.

Elvis Presley owned one

Through an expert interview and stunning visuals, we showcase the beauty and craftsmanship of this rare BMW 507 Roadster. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or simply appreciate the finer things in life, this video is a must-see for anyone interested in classic cars, automotive history, or the enduring legacy of Elvis Presley.

Although not the final BMW 507 manufactured, it is the last one to have been purchased and received by a buyer, thus making it the least owned 507 ever and, in a sense, the most pristine. Its stunning red and tan color combination and impeccable condition make it an outstanding specimen. It also has a connection with the likely most renowned 507.

