After teaching owners of electric M cars how to perform a drift, BMW is back with another instructional video dedicated to zero-emission models carrying the fabled M badge. As before, we’re hopping behind the wheel of an i4 M50, which isn’t a real M car, but it is the next best thing. The same can be said about the iX M60 and upcoming models such as the i7 M70 and i5 M60.

The Boost Mode mentioned in the video isn’t a gimmick since it actually adds 68 horsepower (50 kilowatts) and 65 Newton-meters (48 pound-feet) for a period of over 10 seconds. We also get to see how the launch control system can be turned on for maximum acceleration performance. As a refresher, BMW claims the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes as little as 3.9 seconds in the case of the flagship i4 M50.

The best-selling M car in 2022, the i4 M50 uses the iDrive 8’s digital display cluster to show when the boost is available and also the period of time when the launch control system is on. As long as the checkered flag is shown on the screen, it means launch control is active. Under hard acceleration, it’s best not to turn the steering wheel. With an immense 795 Nm (586 lb-ft) of torque delivered instantly, losing control of the vehicle is a real risk if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Those hoping to see a real M electric car are in for a long wait as testing of a quad-motor prototype started in 2022. It’ll take several years before a production model will come to fruition, likely on the dedicated Neue Klasse platform. BMW has said the architecture will be initially used for a vehicle in the 3 Series segment due in 2025, so an i3 M or something to that effect is unlikely to arrive before 2026 or 2027.

Meanwhile, the M Performance lineup will grow in May when the i7 M70 will break cover at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este with over 600 horsepower and more than 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). Shortly thereafter, an i5 M60 will join the portfolio as the hottest 5 Series G60 available at launch.

Source: BMW M