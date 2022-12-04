The 2022 Essen Motor Show will be closing its doors in a week from today, December 12, which gives you plenty of time to check out BMW’s tricked-out models displayed at Europe’s SEMA. While the new M2 and M3 Touring are the main attractions of the event, there are other vehicles fitted with the full arsenal of M Performance Parts. There’s even a 330e Sedan LCI in Verde Mantis, and this, an i4 M50.

The electric gran coupe also wears an Individual paint by having an attractive Tanzanite Blue finish complemented by carbon fiber exterior accents. The front spoiler lip and tailgate-mounted spoiler are made from the lightweight material, and so are the side mirror caps and rear diffuser. BMW even covered the shark fin antenna in carbon fiber, along with the air inlet trims at the front and the rear apron.

The i4 M50 wears a side decal in Frozen Black and sits on optional diamond-cut 20-inch alloy wheels (868 M) with a Night Gold and Black finish. The vintage Motorsport emblems have replaced the regular BMW roundels as a final reminder the M division celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022. The “world’s most powerful letter” also adorns the valve stem caps while “M Performance Parts” stickers are noticeable on the upper part of the windshield and rear glass.

Much like the other BMWs on display at the ongoing Essen Motor Show, the EV also comes with an assortment of interior upgrades. They’re noticeable from the moment you open the door and discover the carbon fiber sill plates proudly carrying the M Performance lettering. The logo has also been applied onto the Alcantara-wrapped central armrest where there’s also decorative stitching in the M colors.

Compared to a regular i4 M50, the showcar has an M Performance steering wheel with a carbon spoke, Alcantara on the sides, and contrasting stitching in the three well-known color. The gear lever has carbon fiber inserts to go along with the other trim pieces on the inside made from the same durable material.

BMW also has a conventionally powered 4 Series at the show, an M4 Competition Coupe painted in Purple Silk and fitted with M Performance Parts.

Source: BMW