BMW’s most recent two CS models that we’ve drive, the F87 M2 CS and F90 M5 CS, were among the best modern Bimmers we’ve ever experience. However, they aren’t the only incredible ‘CS’ cars from BMW in the modern era. Prior to those cars gaining absurd amounts of buzz, the previous-gen BMW F80 M3 and F82 M4 had their own CS models that were pretty darn special. In this new video from AutoTopNL, we get to take a POV ride from behind the wheel of the F82 M4 CS, to get a reminder of just how good it was.

The F82 BMW M4 CS was an interesting car because the standard M4 on which it was based wasn’t exactly the most loved. While it was a good car, it wasn’t quite as exciting or as engaging as its previous generation. But when BMW launched the CS version—an extremely limited, ultra exclusive, hardcore version—so many fans felt that it was what the M4 should have been all along. It was faster, sharper, lighter, more engaging, more musical, and more fun. In this video, it looks like a blast to drive.

Under the hood, its 3.0-liter twin-turbo ‘S55’ inline-six made 460 horsepower and it was paired solely to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. All-wheel drive wasn’t a thing for the M4 back then, so the F82 M4 CS was rear-drive only. More importantly, though, it was significantly lighter than the standard car, stiffer, and fitted with update suspension. It also had an upgraded exhaust system, which made the S55 engine sound far better than it normally did, which may have been the biggest improvement.

With its lighter weight, added power, and increased precision, the BMW M4 CS became an instant fan favorite among those who could get one. Judging by this video, it isn’t hard to see why. They driver almost immediately roasts its tires with ease and consistently steps the tail out, only to easily regain everything and straighten out.

The snappiness of the dual-clutch gearbox also stands out, as it seems far more engaging than the eight-speed auto of the current M3 and M4. Sure, the ZF8 is a great transmission but BMW’s old DCT was far more fun, thanks to lightning fast shifts and more drama from each gear change. The new gearbox is almost too good.

BMW M4 CS’ might become interesting cars to look for on the used market, since they offer a lot of the purity of older BMWs, just with more modern tech. I can’t say for certain whether this is better to drive than the new M3 CS, as we haven’t driven that car yet, but it’s certainly going to be tough to top.