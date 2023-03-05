If you’re a car enthusiast who loves the idea of owning a high-performance crossover, then the 2024 BMW X6 M Competition might just be the perfect vehicle for you. As someone who was never into the utility aspect of an X6, I find the latest BMW X6 M Competition to be an exciting prospect. And the recently unveiled Frozen Pure Grey color for the X6 M makes things even more interesting.

New M Engine

Yet, the 617 horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine is a real highlight for me, especially since it’s a brand new development from BMW M. The S68 engine provides impressive acceleration and power, so no wonder BMW has decided to use that engine in the upcoming BMW M5 as well.

New Front Fascia

The M version of the X6, consistent with both the regular version and M Performance, features headlights that are more slender, with LED daytime running lights and signal indicators in the shape of an arrow pointing outwards. These Extended Shadowline lights are darker and narrower, being about an inch and a half less wide than previously. The grille is all new though with horizontal slats and with more of a shark nose design. The M Sport Package Pro brings redesigned and large air intakes, as well as a new air intake design.

When we shift our attention to the rear of the car, we notice that the vertical reflectors have been relocated lower down in the apron. The robust diffuser is equipped with the typical quad exhaust tips that have a diameter of four inches and are coated in black chrome. With the release of the Life Cycle Impulse, three additional metallic paint options have become available for the 2024 BMW X6 M: Frozen Pure Grey, Isle Of Man Green, and Brooklyn Grey. For an extra fee, customers can choose from around 50 different Individual colors.

iDrive 8 and a curved display

The 2024 X6 M Competition from BMW received their newest iDrive technology which includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen to form a large curved display. The iDrive 8 has streamlined the center console by transferring the majority of controls into the sizable center display. Of course, we still dearly miss the ergonomics and utility aspects of the physical buttons and switches. As part of the facelift, the central air vents have been made thinner, and the dashboard’s passenger side now features an ambient light bar that has a noticeable M logo.

The 2024 BMW X6 M comes with new gearshift paddles in carbon fiber and a choice between two colors for the extended Merino leather upholstery or six colors for the full Merino leather, including Individual Ivory White/Atlas Grey.

One Model Left

In the 2024 lineup, BMW has decided to streamline their portfolio by offering the high-performance SUV exclusively as a Competition model going forward. Despite this change, the 2024 BMW X6 M Facelift retains its 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, which is generated by the recently developed engine that takes advantage of mild-hybrid technology. In this latest application, the brawny 4.4-liter V8 produces its peak horsepower at 6,000 rpm while the full torque is available between 1,800 and 5,800 rpm.

The 2024 BMW X6 M Competition carries a starting price of $127,200 (+$995 destination and handling), thus making it $4,200 more expensive than the outgoing model equipped with the Competition Package.