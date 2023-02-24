A new walkaround video shot in Munich at the BMW Welt gives us the opportunity to get better acquainted with the X5 LCI. Two significantly different versions of the midsize luxury SUV show off their significant updates inside and out introduced with the 2024 model year. Thomas Majchrzak from the YouTube channel Autogefühl got up close and personal with an xLine model painted in Blue Ridge Mountain and an M Sport Pro in the Audi-esque Nardo Grey.

Both share the slimmer matrix LED headlights launched with the facelifted model, which is no longer offered with a laser setup. The same happened last year with the 3 Series LCI as BMW is gradually moving away from laser lights. While the X6 already had an illuminated grille, it’s only now the X5 gets the so-called Iconic Glow setup with the mid-cycle revision. At the rear, an “X” theme is noticeable in the fresh LED graphics of the taillights.

Riding on 21-inch wheels, the X5 xLine is a new-for-2024 xDrive50e model, representing the plug-in hybrid version as denoted by the “electrified by i” badge below the charging port on the left-front fender. Rather than having body-colored wheel arches, it boasts plastic cladding to illustrate it is the rugged-looking trim level. The PHEV gets air suspension as standard equipment and an assortment of chrome accents throughout the exterior.

As for the M Sport Pro, it wears M Performance Parts and Shadowline accents to black out the otherwise chrome accents. It looks more aggressive with the dark kidney grille and a carbon fiber front spoiler lip, not to mention red brake calipers behind the 22-inch wheels featuring a two-tone appearance. The video highlights the major differences between the two trim levels, illustrating the level of customization available for the 2024 X5.

Both flavors of the posh SUV share the Sensafin artificial leather upholstery, but one is white and the other is black. With the facelift, the passenger side of the dashboard now incorporates an illuminated “X5” logo, which is swapped out for an “M” on the M60i and the fully fledged X5 M. Of course, the biggest change is the implementation of iDrive 8, which aside from the pair of screens, it comes along with changes to the dashboard. Going forward, the center console will boast slimmer air vents and fewer traditional buttons.

BMW will begin to assemble the X5 in all versions, including the M60i and Competition-only X5 M, from April at the Spartanburg Plant in South Carolina.

Source: Autogefühl / YouTube