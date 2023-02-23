In typical BMW fashion, the luxury automaker is wasting no time in updating its regional configurators to feature the 2024 X5 M and X6 M. The facelifted high-performance SUVs are already showing up in many European countries, including France, Spain, and Italy. Needless to say, the German configurator is also live, and we’ve maxed it out for this fully loaded X6 M Competition.

With a starting price of €161,200, the X6 M LCI is nearly €17,000 more affordable than the XM. However, you can add almost €30,000 in optional goodies as we ended up with a final price tag of €190,560. The Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic paint alone is an extra €2,550 while those black wheels (818 M style) measuring 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear cost an additional €400.

For the same amount of money, you can have the Individual full leather Merino leather upholstery in Ivory White and Atlas Grey. Should you want that carbon fiber trim on the dashboard, it’ll be another €930.

Then we get to the really pricey options, chief of which is the Comfort Package Plus worth a steep €4,900. It bundles soft-close doors with ventilated and massaging front seats, acoustic front glazing, in-car perfume, four-zone AC, and tinted side windows. Then there’s the €3,150 Innovation Package with various driving and parking assistance systems. Opt for the €2,900 Travel Package, €2,450 M Driver’s Package, and the €850 Comfort Package and you’ll quickly realize how expensive the X6 M Competition can get.

Separately, customers can also order the M Compound Brakes with either red or black brake calipers for €500 along with black roof rails for €420. The Shadowline headlights are an extra €350, while the garage opener will set you back €260. Other items include the carbon rear spoiler for €1,050, the carbon side mirror caps for €900, and the Panoramic Sky Lounge roof for €900.

The carbon fiber engine cover and tow hook are each €1,200. Last but certainly not least, the Bowers & Wilkins sound system is priced at €4,050. This is how you end up with an X6 M Competition that costs around €190,000.

If money is burning a hole in your pocket, the XM’s configurator can be maxed out to almost €197,000, and we’re fairly certain the XM Label Red will surpass the €200,000 threshold at home in Germany.

