A new walkaround video shot in front of BMW UK’s headquarters allows us to take a closer look at the 2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M, now available strictly as Competition models. YouTuber Archie Hamilton filmed the dynamic duo in Farnborough, Hampshire where the pre-production prototypes are temporarily exhibited, flaunting their shiny new colors. Well, the paints are new to the X5/X6 lineup as other models have been offered for some time in Isle of Man Green and Brooklyn Grey.

The biggest changes brought by the Life Cycle Impulse are at the front where the kidney grille is now all-black and has horizontal slats along with a matte surround. The badging has a slightly bigger letter/number combination compared to the pre-LCI models, likely to better set them apart from the X5 M60i and X6 M60i as these two now have an M badge at the front.

We’re not done with the changes at the front since the headlights are also new on the facelifted models. Aside from their dark tint (Shadowline in BMW’s vocabulary), the redesigned matrix LED lights are 35 millimeters (nearly an inch and a half) narrower. In addition, the glossy black accents extending from below the grille down to the bumper create an X-shaped element.

The changes are less obvious at the rear, although it won’t take long before you’ll notice both the X5 M and X6 M have fresh LED graphics with an “X” theme. In addition, the 617-horsepower SUVs have vertical reflectors integrated lower down in the rear apron, although that’s easy to miss. Those quad exhaust tips have a 100-mm diameter and come with a black chrome finish.

The walkaround video focuses on how the cars have changed on the outside but we all know there’s a big update inside. By transitioning the high-powered SUVs to its latest infotainment system, BMW has reduced the number of physical controls on the center console. In addition, the air vents in the middle are now slimmer to make room for the enlarged touchscreen, now with a 14.9-inch diagonal. On the passenger side of the dashboard, there’s a nifty illuminated M graphic shared with the X7 M60i.

A proper public debut is scheduled for the second half of next week in Florida at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. Series production starts in April at the Spartanburg factory in South Carolina, so the first deliveries to customers are expected this summer.

Source: Archie Hamilton Racing / YouTube