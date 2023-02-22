Hot on the heels of yesterday’s double debut, the 2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M are starring in the first official video. No, there’s nothing wrong with your computer as the Competition-only performance SUVs are featured in a short promo clip with a shockingly low framerate. As with modern ads, we barely get to see the dynamic duo. Nevertheless, it’s an opportunity to check them out in action, even if it’s only for a brief moment.

The pair of M-badged SUVs now has slimmer headlights and a blacked-out kidney grille with horizontal slats while the rear hosts updated taillights with an “X” theme. As shown in the official photos, the video features an X5 M finished in Isle of Man Green metallic alongside an X6 M in the Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic. These are additions to the color palette for the 2024MY, along with M Brooklyn Grey.

While the exterior hasn’t changed all that much, the cabin has gone through more significant changes. We’re primarily talking about the dashboard that the iDrive 8 now calls home, incorporating many of the controls that used to be physical buttons on the pre-LCI model. That 14.9-inch touchscreen has also prompted a redesign of the central air vents since BMW had to make them slimmer to accommodate the big display.

Mirroring the X7 M60i launched last year, the passenger side of the dashboard now has a nifty ambient light bar with a prominent M logo. It’s not just for show as it also serves a functional purpose by signaling whenever there’s an incoming phone call. Elsewhere, both the X5 M and X6 M receive new carbon fiber shift paddles along with fresh colors for the seat upholstery.

Also inherited from the X7 M60i is the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. This “S68” engine pushes out the same 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) as the old “S63” it replaces. While this may suggest the combustion engine is carried over and combined with a mild-hybrid setup, the ICE is in fact new.

In the United States, BMW wants $122,300 for the 2024 X5 M Competition and $127,200 for the 2024 X6 M Competition before the $995 destination and handling fees. Production in Spartanburg starts in April, following a public debut in March at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

Source: BMW M / YouTube