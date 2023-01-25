Originally launched last year with the 7 Series G70 and its electric i7 sibling, the crystal headlights Iconic Glow will be available for the X7 as well from April 2023. Pompous name aside, the option adds Swarovski crystals into the daytime running lights. With the fullsize SUV’s facelift launched in 2022, the DRLs are positioned above the main headlights in a separate cluster in the same vein as on the flagship sedan.

The fancy lights already show up in the German configurator where they command a steep €2,100 premium. There are 22 LED elements arranged in “L” shapes that light up these crystals and do a little “dance” when you lock and unlock the vehicle. In addition, BMW mentions they’re more than just for show as the upgraded DRLs for the X7 are more visible than the standard setup.

BMW goes on to say the “Swarovski crystals reflect the light in a multitude of facets” and are combined with the front grille’s contour lighting “to create a distinctive light signature.” Aside from serving the role of daytime running lights, these LEDs also work as sidelights.

Speaking of the large kidneys, you can combine the optional headlights with an illuminated front grille, available for an extra €500 in Germany where the light-up kidneys come as standard on the range-topping X7 M60i shown here. More and more BMWs are available with a backlit grille, and we’ve heard the X5 LCI is next in line to receive this feature with the Life Cycle Impulse arriving this spring.

In related news, the X7 equipped with the optional M high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim with extended elements will also include a rear trim strip in black high-gloss from April. Already announced, the fullsize luxury SUV is getting remote control parking via the My BMW smartphone app. This tech is also coming to the iX and 7 Series fitted with the extended Parking Assistant Professional.

Source: BMW