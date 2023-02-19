While the Mercedes EQS rides on a dedicated electric car platform separate from the S-Class’ underpinnings, the BMW 7 Series and i7 largely share the same architecture. Consequently, it means the flagship model from Bavaria looks virtually the same in both ICE and EV flavors. It won’t be until 2025 when the Munich-based automaker will begin to differentiate its electric cars from combustion-engined models with the rollout of the Neue Klasse platform.

Meanwhile, a fresh video allows us to get better acquainted with BMW’s crown jewel in a purely electric guise. Painted in Mineral White Metallic, the i7 xDrive60 has been configured with the M Sport Package Pro, which encompasses a multitude of Shadowline accents such as the black kidney grille and a trunk lid spoiler. It sits on 21-inch wheels with a two-tone finish and has the optional Swarovski crystals in the upper LED daytime running lights. This feature is coming soon to the X7 as well.

Open the Rolls-Royce-esque automatic doors and you quickly realize whoever ordered the car had good taste. The fully electric 7 Series has an Individual interior in Tartufo Merino leather with a carbon fiber trim and crystal glass controls such as the gear selector and iDrive rotary switch. This new video reminds us BMW has found a way to cram more screens inside its cars by putting 5.5-inch displays in the rear door cards. One feature that appears to be missing is the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen that comes down from the roof.

As a refresher, the seventh-generation model is larger than any other 7er before it. You can tell by the generous rear legroom courtesy of a wheelbase now stretching at 3,215 millimeters (126.5 inches). BMW has said there’s now more headroom as well while the cargo capacity for gasoline/diesel models has increased by 25 liters (at 540 liters) and by 105 liters for the plug-in hybrids, at 525 liters. In the case of the i7, the trunk can swallow 500 liters.

Although the i7 comes exclusively with all-wheel drive for the time being, it is believed a rear-wheel-drive version will arrive later this year as an eDrive50. In addition, an M Performance version dubbed i7 M70 has been confirmed for a 2023 release with over 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than four seconds.

