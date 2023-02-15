The new BMW M2 is available at launch in only five colors, including the exclusive Zandvoort Blue seen in the background of some of these images. Should you want something a bit more eye-catching, this M Toronto Red metallic is probably the right shade for your ideal G87 build. New images from Andrew Barker at Dick Lovett BMW in the United Kingdom put the spotlight on the sports coupe fitted with the optional carbon fiber roof.

It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels finished in black with the 930 M design and red brake calipers to match the body. More extra goodies are found on the inside where the carbon front bucket seats are an option. Oddly enough, that six-speed manual gearbox comes at a premium in some markets. For example, it’s an additional €500 in Germany where the new M2 gets the eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. In the United States, you can go with either without having to pay more.

BMW started series production last December in Mexico as with the second-generation model, the M2 is no longer built in Leipzig. There aren’t any Individual colors available yet, but those might be added further down the line once the paint shop will be upgraded. In the meantime, the vehicle’s global launch is set for April and will have some big shoes to fill as the old F87 model was sold in nearly 60,000 examples.

The M2 could possibly go down in history as the final BMW on sale with a manual gearbox. It’s expected to outlive the M3 and M4 as well as the forthcoming six-speed Z4 M40i. It should remain on sale until near the end of the decade and possibly spawn at least a CS (if not a full-blown CSL) derivative in a few years from now.

Source: Andrew Barker / Instagram, Dick Lovett