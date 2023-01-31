There’s currently a rumor floating around on various BMW forums, claiming that the brand’s Individual color program for the M3 and M4 is dying in the U.S. According to the rumor, Individual paints are out for the M3 and M4 and won’t return for this generation, even after the LCI comes. If that’s true, you’ll have to wait until the next-generation of M3, which will come on the Neue Klasse chassis, to get a unique color for your M3 or M4.

However, according to our sources, that’s just not true. The initial post was refering to BMW Individual Composition which is something that was never really offered in the United States anyway. As far as BMW’s Individual program, this is incredibly profitable in the U.S. market, with such paints costing around $5,000 each, it’s also very popular. Our sources say that BMW doesn’t even know where the rumor started from and that Individual paints will continue to be available on the M3 and M4 in 2023, in the U.S.

It’s relieving to hear that BMW will keep its Individual program. Of course, it’s more money that I’ll likely be able to ever own, so I don’t have nay real skin in the game. However, I do love a good Individual color. My opinion has been stated multiple times here, that if you’re getting a special car, get a special color. Enough white, black, and grey, lets’ get some blues, reds, and yellows in the factories in Germany.

I can understand the panic, though. This will be the last purely gas-powered BMW M3 in history, so there are tons of people looking to buy one with a special color.If you’re one of those people, the rumored news of BMW shutting Individual colors for the M3 and M4 must have been devastating. Thankfully, we’re here to tell you that the rumors aren’t true and that you can still get funky-colored BMW M3s and M4s, to upstage your boring neighbors with.