When the BMW i4 was tested last year by the European New Car Assessment Programme, the EV received a disappointing four-star rating. ANCAP, the Australasian equivalent of Euro NCAP, has now tested the electric 4 Series Gran Coupe. Unsurprisingly, the car also missed out on the full five-star rating, which rarely happens in the premium segment.

Only the Peugeot 308 and BMW i4 received four stars in the latest round of ANCAP crash tests as the Citroën C5 X, Alfa Romeo Tonale, and the GWM Ora earned all five stars. What did prevent the German luxury EV from receiving that fifth star? Well, it scored only 62% in the Safety Assist category, which refers to the vehicle’s active collision avoidance technology.

In the Vulnerable Road User Protection category, the BMW i4 got 71%. ANCAP assesses the front design of the car in relation to the risk it poses as far as injuring a pedestrian or cyclist. It also evaluates the vehicle’s onboard tech implemented to avoid or reduce the risk of an impact with pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

The i4 fared significantly better in Adult Occupant Protection (87%) and Child Occupant Protection (89%). ANCAP points out a “weak” performance of the lane departure warning system. In addition, the press release mentions:

“BMW advised ANCAP that the AEB and lane support systems fitted to locally-specified vehicles is of a higher standard than the systems tested in Europe, yet BMW did not put the vehicle forward to ANCAP for verification testing to confirm performance of these systems.”

In other words, the i4 available in Australia has better autonomous emergency braking technology than in Europe but BMW declined to provide ANCAP with a locally sold car.

As a final note, the i4 is not the only BMW in recent history to miss out on the five-star rating in a crash test as Euro NCAP gave the 2 Series Coupe four stars last year.

Source: ANCAP