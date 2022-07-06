Back in March, many of us were taken by surprise when the BMW 2 Series Coupe received only four stars in Euro NCAP’s crash test. It’s déjà vu as the i4 also misses out on the full five-star rating in the latest round of evaluations conducted by the European New Car Assessment Programme. The purely electric gran coupe was crash-tested in both rear- and all-wheel drive specifications, namely the eDrive40 and M50 models shown here in white and black, respectively.

Euro NCAP explains that because the i4 has a similar sensor setup as the 3 Series it tested back in 2019, it “missed out on some critical crash avoidance points.” However, we’d like to point out that the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible got five stars last year. Accessible from the link at the bottom, the datasheet shows the EV received only a 64% rating in Safety Assist. In the Vulnerable Road Users category, it earned 71%, while protection for adults and children was measured at 87%. A closer look at the document released today shows the cars lacked center, knee, and side pelvis airbags.

BMW i4 Euro NCAP crash test 2 830x553

As for the video attached at the top, it shows the BMW i4 being subjected to a frontal impact test at 50 mph (31 mph) by smashing into a deformable barrier that was traveling at the same speed. Another crash test involves colliding with a rigid barrier. The evaluations continue with a side mobile barrier hitting the vehicle at 60 km/h (37 mph) before a side pole test pushing the vehicle toward the metal bar at 32 km/h (20 mph).

Euro NCAP also assesses how vulnerable are pedestrians by simulating a head impact at 40 km/h (25 mph). Similar tests are done for upper and lower leg impacts as well as to determine how quickly the automatic emergency braking (AEB) reacts to a pedestrian and a bicyclist.

Safety Assist seemed to be the Achilles’ heel for the BMW i4 given the 64% rating. The tests involved testing the AEB with the car in front as well as evaluating the accuracy of the lane-keeping assist system.

In the latest round of crash tests, Euro NCAP gave the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Kia Sportage, Cupra Born, and the Mercedes T-Class / Citan Tourer the maximum five-star rating. Much like the BMW i4, the Toyota Aygo X supermini went home with only four stars.

Source: Euro NCAP

BMW i4 Euro NCAP crash test 1