If you’re unfamiliar with HOFF, it’s a fashion brand founded in Spain back in 2016. It has now joined forces with the regional MINI division for a pair of boldly colored snickers that take after the Cooper SE. The final design was selected from nearly 300 entries, with Carlota Huertas winning with her “Electricity Feeling” theme inspired by the zero-emission small hatchback. She’s not going home empty-handed as MINI will give her a Cooper SE as a one-year loan.

HOFF will be accepting orders for the special-edition snickers on its website until February 23, with deliveries scheduled to begin in April. To avoid waste, production will be limited strictly to the number of orders received during this interval. Available for 99 euros, the green and yellow shoes are unisex and can be had in sizes 36 to 46.

This is not the first time MINI is collaborating with a footwear company, having inked a deal with Puma over a decade ago for a series of shoes, clothes, and accessories. In addition, last year’s MINI Lifestyle Collection included everything from T-shirts and bags to umbrellas and even a scooter.

The Cooper SE pictured here is on the verge of being discontinued as the next-generation model will come later this year. MINI is moving production of the stylish EV from the UK to China where parent company BMW Group has a joint venture with Great Wall Motors. This Spotlight Automotive joint venture will also build a road-going version of the Aceman concept.

MINI is trying to secure $90-million funding from British authorities to locally build electric cars in the future. In the meantime, the Countryman EV will be manufactured in Germany at BMW’s Leipzig factory.

Both the next-gen Cooper SE and the first-ever electric Countryman will be unveiled before the end of 2023. MINI has pledged to abandon sales of cars with combustion engines in the early 2030s, following Rolls-Royce as the other British brand part of the BMW Group will end ICE sales by the end of this decade.

Source: MINI