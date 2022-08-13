The MINI brand is on its way to an all-electric future. The chick and funky brand aims to go fully electric by 2030, so we’re now starting to see what this future might look like. First step? The all-new MINI Concept Aceman. The futuristic electric crossover was unveiled last month as a a fresh and bold design idea for the future of the MINI brand. We wanted to learn more about the Aceman so headed over to Germany for a day with the new EV. We are joined in the video below by Oliver Heilmer, MINI Head of Design, who goes over the design details and the unique technology of the Aceman.

All Electric, Leather-Free

If the MINI Aceman name sounds familiar, that’s because there was once a MINI Paceman. Unsurprisingly, the Aceman is similarly sized, so large enough to fit five people. Of course, by modern standards, the Aceman is pretty small as it’s only 4.05 meters (159.4 inches) long, 1.99 meters (78.3 inches) wide, and 1.59 meters (62.6 inches) tall. That makes it substantially shorter than the outgoing Countryman, but at the same time wider and taller. MINI designed the Aceman purely as an electric vehicle, so it’s very specious inside, despite its small-ish exterior proportions.

In typical concept fashion, the vehicle has been fitted with oversized wheels, measuring a generous 20 inches to fill up those chunky arches with their plastic body cladding. The rear-end is also quite chunky and wide, giving the car an imposing stance on the road. Flushed door handles are also part of the new MINI design language. They also feature a series of sensors for automatic door opening, for example.

Minimalistic, Techy Interior

The interior is where the MINI Aceman really shines. The massive OLED display takes center stage and is joined by a toggle switch bar below it for accessing the audio volume, parking brake/gears, and choosing from the three available Experience Modes to individualize the big screen. For instance, the Personal mode allows you to change the main photo of the screen, as well as customize different settings in the cabin. The personal images, which can be sourced from the cloud, can also be displayed on the dashboard, and sort of float around. It’s neat way to sort of decorate the inside of the MINI. There is also a secret gaming mode which will be unveiled at the Gamescon in Cologne, Germany between August 23-28. We will also have a video demo of that mode on August 23rd.

Sustainability and environmental friendliness were also at the forefront of MINI’s priorities. Which is why the the entire cabin is leather-free. Leather alternatives and sustainable materials make up the interior, which will make many younger customers very happy.

A MINI Aceman production version will follow and is going to be manufactured in China per BMW Group’s 50:50 joint venture with Great Wall Motor announced in late 2019 as the Spotlight Automotive Project. But it’s unclear when the first production model will arrive and whether it will be a global product, or simply destined for the Chinese market. For now, let’s take a close look at the MINI Aceman and please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!