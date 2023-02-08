After taking the BMW M4 CSL to over 700 horsepower at the end of last year, Manhart is introducing an upgrade package for the lesser Competition model. It’s known as the “MH4 600” and boosts the inline-six, twin-turbo engine to a healthy 635 hp and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft). The MHtronik auxiliary control unit extracts an additional 125 hp and 130 Nm (96 lb-ft) from the familiar 3.0-liter “S58” engine used by the M2 and M3 as well.

Courtesy of the newly gained muscle, the M4 Competition modified by the German tuner can now run to 124 mph (200 km/h) from a standstill in only 10.5 seconds. It needs 6.42 seconds to go from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h), thus bordering on supercar territory. Manhart doesn’t say anything about the usual 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint, but surely it’s done quicker than the 3.9 seconds quoted by BMW for the rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition.

Aside from tweaking the engine, the tuners installed a custom stainless steel exhaust system with ceramic-coated finishers that have a 100-mm diameter. Alternatively, customers can order the exhaust tips with carbon coating. Other options include catalytic converters and the possibility to get rid of the gasoline particulate filter (OPF) in export markets where it can be done without breaking local laws.

Manhart has also adapted KW’s coilover suspension for the M4 Competition or can fit the sports coupe from Bavaria with a set of H&R lowering springs. The tuner hasn’t made changes to the wheels as this car retains the original 1000 M Gold Bronze alloys as well as the OEM carbon-ceramic brakes. A handful of carbon fiber body upgrades discreetly lend the M4 a sportier appearance.

Aside from tuning the M4, Manhart has been keeping busy lately by working on other BMWs, including the M5 CS with nearly 800 horsepower. In addition, it’s among the first tuners to announce an aftermarket package for the M3 Touring.

