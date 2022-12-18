When a decision is made to showcase a car at the BMW Welt, you know that vehicle is not going to be a base trim level with no options. It’s actually the exact opposite as the featured models are typically high-end versions with plenty of extras to highlight the extent to which a car can be customized. Such is the case here with a 4 Series Convertible in the range-topping M4 guise with the xDrive system.

The G83 was filmed at the BMW Welt in Munich flaunting an Individual paint, specifically Tanzanite Blue. It features the 50 years of M anniversary emblems and rides on two-tone wheels measuring 19 inches front and 20 inches rear. The electrically folding fabric roof has an Anthracite Silver finish and you’ll also notice the Shadowline upgrade with plenty of black accents throughout the exterior.

In a sea of crossovers and SUVs, high-performance convertibles are quite rare, but BMW is determined to keep the niche alive with the Z4 M40i, M4, and M8 droptops. One would argue the middle child is the sweet spot in the range provided you can live with the exaggerated grille design. It’s less visible here since the kidneys have a glossy black look, and European-spec cars are also “helped” by the mandatory front license plate.

Whoever configured this car went to town with the options by choosing to combine the Tanzanite Blue paint with a Kyalami Orange leather interior. We only see the Competition-spec M4 Convertible xDrive with the roof up, but the contrast between the body and upholstery is more evident when the top is down. Unlike the M3 Sedan and M3 Touring, the M4 models have yet to switch to the iDrive 8. It should happen at some point in 2023.

BMW is believed to be working on visual updates for the M3 and M4, likely to arrive in a couple of years to keep the products fresh and competitive following a decision to extend production until 2027.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube