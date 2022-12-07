Manhart is not wasting any time when it comes to modifying BMWs. Deliveries of the M4 CSL started only a few months ago and the German tuner has already fiddled with one of the only 1,000 cars the Bavarians plan to make. Officially known as the MH4 GTR II, the aftermarket package takes the Competition Sport Lightweight to supercar levels of power.

By installing what it refers to as the MHtronik auxiliary control unit developed in-house, Manhart has dialed the S58 engine to a whopping 702 horsepower and 880 Newton-meters (649 pound-feet) of torque. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six is now linked to a custom exhaust system made from stainless steel and fitted with 110-mm quad tips covered in carbon fiber or with ceramic coating. Upon request, the tuner can remove the catalytic converter and gasoline particulate filter.

Although not installed on this M4 CSL painted in Black Sapphire Metallic, upgraded brakes are available to go along with the massive power bump. Manhart got in touch with Yido Performance to provide the 20-inch forged wheels, painted here in matte black but available in other colors. Two of the many spokes have a red finish to complement the contrasting accents used throughout the exterior.

The aftermarket body kit consists of no fewer than 18 pieces, all of which are made from carbon fiber: vented hood in GTR style, front splitter with winglets, bumper canards, fender louvers front and rear, side skirts, rear skirt add-on and a chunky trunk lid spoiler. In addition, the M4 CSL rides closer to the road courtesy of a lowered adjustable suspension hit from H&R.

Manhart also made some minor changes on the inside where the two-seat coupe received a four-point racing harness, a rollbar, custom floor mats, and a carbon fiber helmet to elevate the car’s track-focused nature.

The MH4 GTR II package is a follow-up to the original MH4 GTR kit launched a little over two years ago based on the F82-generation model in the DTM Champion Edition guise.

Source: Manhart