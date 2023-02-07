Mere hours before its world premiere, the BMW X5 facelift is being officially previewed on social media. The shadowy teaser video confirms rumors about the luxury SUV getting the illuminated kidney grille, which the swoopy X6 has had for a while. In addition, we also notice the headlights have been updated but remain a one-piece cluster rather than featuring separate daytime running lights as seen on the 7 Series, X7 LCI, and XM.

Additional changes will occur at the back where the taillights have been updated with new LED graphics. While the exterior is going to be more of the same, more significant changes are expected inside where the 2024 X5 will transition to BMW’s latest infotainment technology. As seen in other recent products, the iDrive 8 is coming and should combine a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen in a fancy curved glass housing.

The larger center display will swallow most of the conventional controls found on the outgoing X5. As with the other models that have made the switch to the newest infotainment, the center console will be greatly simplified by incorporating most functions into the touchscreen. The bulky gear lever will likely be replaced by a small selector to declutter the interior even more.

BMW refrains from going into any details about the specifications but rumor has it the plug-in hybrid model will be renamed X5 xDrive50e to reflect significant upgrades to the combustion engine, electric motor, and battery pack. In addition, the M Performance version will go by the name of X5 M60i and utilize the S68 engine already in use in the 760i, X7 M60i, and the XM. This twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 will have mild-hybrid tech for better fuel efficiency and a bit of extra low-end boost.

Chances are we will have to wait a bit more to see the fully fledged X5 M, which will also transition to BMW’s newly developed V8 engine. Meanwhile, the Life Cycle Impulse for the popular SUV in regular and M Performance flavors should break cover in the coming hours.

