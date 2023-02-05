With the M4, M4 Competition, M4 CSL, and the ultra-rare 3.0 CSL, BMW offers four output versions of the S58 engine it’s expected to share with a future Toyota Supra GRMN. A new video shot in Italy at BIESSE Racing-Bergamo’s dyno shows the Competition-spec coupe outpunching all inline-six 3.0-liter engine configurations offered by the German automaker.

While the M4 Competition packs 510 horsepower and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque from the factory, this car produced 537 hp and nearly 680 Nm (500 lb-ft) with a full Akrapovic exhaust. A stage 1 tuning kit was then applied, lifting the output of the punchy twin-turbo engine to almost 616 hp and 768 Nm (566 Nm). The adjacent video allows us to hear the S58 at full tilt on the dyno, producing its peak horsepower at just under 7,000 rpm while the full torque kicked in at about 2,800 rpm.

Installing the Akrapovic exhaust has made the M4 G82 Coupe sound a lot more aggressive. That was also possible by removing the gasoline particulate filter (OPF) and getting rid of the catalytic converter as well. The inline-six breathes better, although we’re fairly certain many will find the pops and bangs excessive. It’s an extremely loud vehicle, one that your neighbors who are not necessarily into cars will hate to hear early in the morning.

It’s likely only a matter of time before tuners will get their hands on the M3 Touring since it uses the same engine as the Competition-spec M3/M4. BMW sells the long-awaited super wagon only with all-wheel drive whereas the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe/Convertible can also be had with a rear-wheel-drive setup. The xDrive adds weight but it does have an ace up its sleeve by offering a pure RWD mode.

It is believed BMW has extended the G82’s life cycle until mid-2028. To keep it fresh and competitive until then, the M4 is believed to receive a facelift with the cars manufactured from March 2024. Meanwhile, the iDrive 8 is coming to newly built cars this spring.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos / YouTube