BMW offers the M3 Touring with many splashy colors and yet we’d likely be tempted to keep our configuration simple and just go with black. Granted, this isn’t a regular paint job as we’re looking at Individual Frozen Black with a matte finish. The super wagon has been photographed up close and personal at a dealership in Luxembourg, flaunting a sinister look with everything dark.

The M3 Touring’s murdered-out theme with black wheels, brake calipers, and kidney grille continues inside where the optional carbon front bucket seats come in dark Merino leather. Much like the exterior has carbon fiber accents, the lightweight material has been generously applied on the center console, dashboard, and steering wheel.

Like all M3 Tourings out there, it’s a Competition model with xDrive, automatic transmission, and the iDrive 8. It also happens to have laser headlights but lacks a carbon fiber roof since BMW only offers it for the M340i and M3 sedans. The super wagon might receive a Life Cycle Impulse down the line since the Munich-based automaker reportedly intends to have the Audi RS4 Avant rival in production until late 2027. The LCI is believed to arrive around the middle of the decade.

BMW has made the effort to engineer the G81 for both left- and right-hand-drive markets, with demand for the latter fueled by requests received from the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan. Sadly, the United States is not getting the M3 Touring due to high homologation costs as the regular 3 Series Touring (G21) was never homologated locally.

Although the US won’t be getting the speedy wagon, we’ve heard through the grapevine BMW intends to launch a third-generation M5 Touring around 2025 and sell it stateside.

