AC Schnitzer unveiled its tricked-out BMW i4 in early December 2022 at the Essen Motor Show for the “Tune It! Safe!” initiative. If you’re unfamiliar with the campaign, it’s backed by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure and promotes the modification of vehicles while abiding by regulations.

As you have probably figured out, this M Performance version of the luxury EV isn’t a true police car but it has been modified to look like one. Showcased at the BMW Welt in Munich, the i4 M50 features a Foliatec wrap and has been fitted with a police car signaling system from Hella. It rides on custom 20-inch wheels front and rear, wrapped around in 255/35 R20 and 265/35 R20 Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 tires. It’s been lowered courtesy of a stiffer suspension setup bringing the vehicle closer to the road by 25 mm (1 inch)

It’s the eighth time the German tuner has modified a vehicle for the “Tune It! Safe!” initiative, fitting the i4 M50 with an aerodynamic package. We’d argue the front canards and rear winglets are a bit too much, although they do make the car stand out from the regular version. A carbon fiber spoiler is noticeable on the tailgate, along with extra lights in the kidney grille.

AC Schnitzer has not made changes underneath the skin, so this i4 M50 has the same dual-motor setup. We’ll remind you BMW is testing a beefy prototype based on the electric gran tourer with no fewer than four electric motors. That’s not to say a true M version of the i4 is in the works since it would make more sense to launch such a car on the Neue Klasse platform. The i4 uses an adaptation of the ubiquitous CLAR, which underpins everything from the 2 Series Coupe to the XM.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube