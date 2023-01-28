The do-it-all M car is finally here for those who don’t want to hop behind the wheel of an SUV. Now that deliveries are underway, we are getting the opportunity to see the BMW M3 Touring in action out on the open road. Such is the case here with a super wagon finished in Skyscraper Grey with a full leather Merino Ivory White interior.

Available strictly as a Competition model with xDrive and an automatic transmission, the G81 as it’s known among BMW enthusiasts sounds refreshingly good. In 2023 when regulators are stricter than ever, forcing automakers to install gasoline particulate filters, the twin-turbo “S58” still delivers an aggressive soundtrack. This inline-six, 3.0-liter engine is the last of its kind in the sense all future M models will be electrified to some extent.

This new video shows the 503-horsepower engine at work in an acceleration test using launch control. Although the sprint was not timed, it does appear to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in less than four seconds as advertised by BMW. The Munich-based automaker claims the run is completed in as little as 3.6 seconds, with the 0 to 124 mph (100 km/h) taking 12.9 seconds.

While the M3 Touring is restricted from the factory to a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h), an optional M Driver’s Package loosens up the limiter to 174 mph (280 km/h). Much like with the M3 Competition xDrive Sedan, drivers can turn off the dynamic stability control system and activate 2WD mode for a pure rear-wheel-drive experience.

The RS4 Avant and AMG C63 Estate competitor from BMW has been a long time coming and it looks as though it’s been worth the wait. However, the M3 Touring is not exactly affordable as it carries a starting price at home in Germany of over €100,000 before any options, which are plentiful.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube