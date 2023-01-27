BMW M’s display at the Daytona 24 Hours race is quite impressive. Aside from the newly unveiled BMW M3 CS, and the G87 M2, BMW has also brought out the big guns. Literally. The 2024 BMW XM is introduced to the visitors at the stand in a new color: Mineral White. After countless of Cape York Green XM photos, it is now time to see the luxury SUV in a new shade.

Lots of Color Options

When it comes to color choices, at launch time, the BMW XM will be available in Toronto Red, Marina Bay Blue, Cape York Green, Sapphire Black, Carbon Black, Mineral White and Dravite Gray. These are all no-cost options. Sao Paulo Yellow and Isle of Man Green will follow in the Summer 2023. A wide range of BMW Individual colors will be available also next year, but only if they are currently available at Plant Spartanburg.

This Mineral White BMW XM was paired inside with all-black leather upholstery for a more subdued look. The black interior comes standard on the 2023 BMW XM and is free of charge. Sakhir Orange and Black is a $1,500 upcharge. Spend $2,500 and get wild two-tone Silverstone with Vintage Coffee or Deep Lagoon with Vintage Coffee. But shockingly, overall there aren’t a whole ton of options for the vehicle. Only one trim option is currently available, and it’s carbon fiber. Therefore, with less than a 10% increase over the base price, a fully loaded BMW XM lists for $167,400.

22-inch Style 922M wheels are available with either performance or high-performance tires. They’re only available in a black/alloy finish. BMW has primarily showcased this SAV with the 23-inch Style 923M wheels, which seem to only be available with performance non-run flats.

First M Hybrid

Of course, the drivetrain is the rockstar in the new BMW XM. It’s a mild-hybrid V8 with a familiar 4.4-liter displacement and a pair of turbochargers, as already seen in the X7 M60i and the new 7 Series 760i. In this application, the combustion engine alone is good for 489 horsepower (360 kilowatts). Combined with the electric motor, the total system output is 653 hp (480 kW).

Coming later in 2023, the XM Label Red will earn the title of the most powerful BMW production car ever by packing a monstrous 748 hp (550 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. Performance figures have not been disclosed, but it should be considerably quicker than the standard model rated at 4.3 seconds for the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint.

Let's take a closer look now at this Mineral White BMW XM and stay tuned for a full review.