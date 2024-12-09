A few months ago, Al Nassr Football Club has announced a new partnership with Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official BMW importer in Saudi Arabia. The deal, which lasts until 2027, makes BMW the club’s Official Automotive Partner and provides the team with a fleet of vehicles, including the BMW XM and 7 Series. In addition to supplying cars, BMW chargers will be installed at Al Nassr’s facilities, promoting the use of electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration mirrors BMW’s partnerships with elite European football clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan. Real Madrid’s players, for instance, have access to a fleet of BMW i5, i7, and XM models. Much like these alliances, where players are supplied with personalized BMW vehicles, Al Nassr’s star-studded roster now enjoys the same privilege. At the forefront of this partnership is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football’s greatest icons.

Today, Ronaldo and his teammates showcased their new cars on social media. Ronaldo posed next to his Frozen Black BMW XM Label, while teammate Sadio Mané was pictured behind the wheel of an XM Label as well. The club shared the moment with a message: “Luxury meets football stars. Al Nassr players behind the wheel of their BMWs.” It’s unclear whether Ronaldo will daily drive this XM, but the license plate bears his signature and name.

For Al Nassr, this partnership extends far beyond luxury cars. CEO Guido Fienga emphasized the club’s commitment to aligning with global brands that share their vision of innovation and excellence. This collaboration reinforces Al Nassr’s growing international presence, which has surged since Ronaldo’s arrival.

Just like Ronaldo dominates the football field with his 916 goals in top-tier leagues, power, versatility, and prestige, the XM Label stands at the pinnacle of luxury performance for BMW. With a 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine paired with a high-performance electric motor, it delivers 738 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. This hybrid SUV accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds,