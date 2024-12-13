As everyone knows, Jaguar recently underwent a rebrand that aims to position it as an upper-luxury rival to Porsche, Bentley and Aston Martin. The British marque’s volume models, such as the XE sedan, the F-Pace SUV and the I-Pace electric car, failed to establish it as a competitor for BMW, Mercedes-Benz or Lexus, and it now intends to focus on the more niche segments of the market. While this strategy makes sense on paper, many feel that Jaguar has also undermined its heritage by substantially altering its identity.

The Tata Motors subsidiary claims that it had to be bold and adventurous to stand out from the crowd and attract a new set of younger, wealthier and environmentally conscious consumers. However, it could have achieved the same results by reinvigorating its well-established DNA of racing, sports cars and performance saloons.

Jaguar’s Brand Identity

Although the Jaguar brand has frequently been mismanaged, automotive enthusiasts continue to associate it with vintage classics such as the XK120 and the E-Type, as well as modern high-performance vehicles like the F-Type and the XE SV Project 8. In fact, the E-Type is considered one of the most attractive sports cars ever made, and the XE SV Project 8 has been the fastest four-door production car around the Nurburgring.

Admittedly, Jaguar’s quality issues have harmed its reputation, with the brand being among the worst-ranked manufacturers in J.D. Power’s 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study. But its heritage still has a lot of potential.

Remember that Porsche’s $43.1 billion brand value and cult-like following are the direct result of the firm’s decades-long nurture of its sports car legacy, and the Stuttgart-based outfit hasn’t changed focus even after the shift to SUVs and electric powertrains. Jaguar could have followed the same blueprint.

BMW’s Brand Evolution



Needless to say, this has a lot of lessons for BMW. Like Jaguar, BMW has a strong identity based around performance and driving, as reflected by the taglines “Ultimate Driving Machine” and “Sheer Driving Pleasure.”

However, some analysts argue that the Bavarian automaker needs to reposition itself owing to evolving consumer behavior. After all, driving is no longer as popular a hobby as it once was, and many buyers in the United States and China are now more interested in a vehicle’s autonomous and digital technologies than its handling or acceleration.

As yet, the Jaguar controversy has shown that brand transitions must be gradual and limited to what is essential. A hasty move might not only backfire, but it may also be unnecessary.

BMW’s Performance Pedigree

Fortunately, the folks in Munich have so far understood that, which is why even the most luxurious, utilitarian or sustainable BMWs are quite fun to drive. Take the case of the i7, whose M70 variant produces 650 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Meanwhile, its internal combustion engine sibling, the 760i xDrive, packs 536 horsepower and goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

Not only that, SUVs like the XM, the X7 M60i, the X5 M and the X6 M are among BMW’s most competent vehicles. Indeed, the range-topping XM Label has a 738-horsepower plug-in hybrid system and a 0 to 60 mph time of only 3.6 seconds. Its $185,000 pricing, though, is undoubtedly a bit excessive.

In any case, BMW’s overall profile is still shaped by its more traditional M sedans and coupes. The M2, which won the prestigious MotorTrend 2024 Performance Vehicle of the Year award, is perhaps the enthusiasts’ favorite. But the M3/M4 and the M5 are also well-liked, despite the former’s polarizing styling and the G90’s weight concerns. In terms of sales, however, the all-electric i4 M50 reigns supreme.

All said and done, Jaguar’s approach may still work, especially if its upcoming cars, starting with the production version of the Type 00 concept, are segment-defining. But great brands are established through consistency and authenticity, and those that forget their roots or alienate their core base are unlikely to get a dedicated following. And BMW will have to keep that in mind as it builds the next generation of the Ultimate (Self?) Driving Machine.