The X3 M50 has some big shoes to fill, considering BMW won’t be doing another true M version. Come to think of it, that’s technically not true since there will be a fully electric iX3 with the “world’s most powerful letter.” We’re certain the M50 will remain the top dog in the crossover’s lineup with combustion engines. It’s the sole six-cylinder version of the “G45” generation, but not for much longer. The Bavarians will launch an X3 diesel with an inline-six in 2025.

In the meantime, the hot M50 was pushed hard on an unrestricted section of the German highway. The range-topping X3 went flat out on the Autobahn without breaking any speed laws. With launch control active, the M Performance X3 took 4.59 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h). It almost perfectly matched the official sprint time of 4.6 seconds. It also hit the claimed top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

The onboard telemetry also shows the flagship X3 needed 12.82 seconds to complete the quarter mile. The spicy M50 was clocked in at 12.29 seconds for the 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) run. These numbers are not too shabby for a non-M crossover, even if it has quad exhausts. However, we can’t help but hear the artificial engine noise pumped through the speakers. That would get annoying in time.

Made exclusively in Spartanburg, the X3 M50 uses an evolution of the B58 engine. It carries the “B58B30M2” internal codename and has both hardware and software tweaks. It’s still a turbocharged 3.0-liter unit, rated at 393 hp and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm) of torque. The inline-six is here for the long haul, with reports stating the next M3 might actually use the B58 instead of the S58.

A new X3 is usually accompanied by a sleeker X4. However, that won’t be the case anymore. BMW has already announced it will discontinue the crossover-coupe after the “G02” runs its course. The second-gen model dies in mid-2025. Consequently, BMW will not produce another X4 M with an inline-six gas engine, but reports suggest they are planning an electric iX4, including a true M variant.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube