BMW presented its Concept Skytop at an exclusive event held at the Teatr Wielki in Warsaw, Poland. Guests of the BMW Excellence Club and brand enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the holiday season with performances by opera singer Jakub Józef Orliński and composer Aleksander Dębicz.

BMW Skytop Confirmed for Production

First revealed at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024, the Skytop has since captivated audiences worldwide. Its distinctive design, featuring a gradient paint finish transitioning from warm copper tones to silver, draws inspiration from legendary BMW roadsters like the 507 and Z8. After its debut, speculation about a production version came to life. Official confirmation finally came in October, though with a catch: only 50 units will be produced, and every one of them has already been sold at $500,000.

According to our sources, the design of the production model will stay nearly identical to the showcar. Tobias Mühlbauer, the product manager for the Skytop, explained that the concept has been “almost exactly” translated into the limited series. The project took 15 months to transition from concept to production, which is considerable given its basis on the M8 platform. However, this timeframe was carefully used to refine the car. Enhancements have been made to improve driving dynamics, usability, and overall craftsmanship, according to Mühlbauer.

Each Skytop will feature bespoke details, with components like the headlights and upholstery individually crafted for this model. The Skytop features a removable leather-wrapped targa roof consisting of two lightweight panels that stack neatly in the trunk. The leather-covered rollover bar adds a touch of elegance, though it makes the car best suited for sunny drives.

M8 Engine Under The Hood

Under the hood, the Skytop is powered by BMW’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, delivering 617 horsepower. While slightly less powerful than the 627-hp M5 CS, the Skytop remains a high-performance machine and it should accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 3 seconds. Power is sent to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Skytop marks BMW’s second recent foray into coachbuilt vehicles, following the 3.0 CSL from 2022. Unlike the BMW Concept Touring Coupe, which didn’t make it to production, the Skytop showcases BMW’s dedication to producing ultra-limited, high-end models. And it’s likely opening the door for future coachbuilt projects. [Photos: BMW Poland / Dominik Kalamus]