In this video, we bring you the new BMW M4 CSL sportscar. We recently had a chance to test drive and review the limited edition BMW M4 CSL in Palm Springs, California. The BMW M4 CSL is the third CSL in BMW history. The first two were the iconic 3.0 CSL and the legendary E46 M3 CSL. The name “CSL” stands for Competition Sport Lightweight and it’s currently the flagship M car from Munich.

Lighter, More Powerful Than M4 Competition

The BMW M4 CSL is obviously based on the standard M4 but it’s lighter (still quite heavy, though, at 3,640 lbs), more focused, and more powerful. It’s a stripped out, track-oriented, hardcore performance machine that isn’t for the faint of heart of weak of spine. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged I6 makes 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, all of which is sent through the same eight-speed auto as the M4 Competition. Power only goes to the rear wheels. BMW claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds.

To lighten the M4 for CSL-duty, BMW ripped out the rear seats, removed what seems like all of the sound deadening material, gave it some lightweight racing bucket seats, and took out some interior luxuries. BMW also modified the suspension, which is far stiffer, tweaked the steering, and—perhaps most importantly, gave it a set of Michelin Cup 2 R tires. The latter of which are the M4 CSL’s real secret sauce. The M4 CSL also uses a titanium exhaust, which drastically improves the sound of the S58 engine.

On paper, the BMW M4 CSL is an impressive car. It has more power than the standard M4 Competition, it has fewer seats, is lighter, and more track capable. However is it worth the ultra-high price tag of $140,000 for the 1,000 units run?