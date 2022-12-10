It was only last year when BMW India introduced the M340i xDrive and now the M Performance sports sedan is getting the Life Cycle Impulse. The decision has been taken to mirror the global model and its LCI unveiled earlier this year. It’s made locally at the factory in Chennai and can already be ordered, with the first deliveries to customers planned for January 2023.

The six-cylinder 3 Series is available in India with several paint jobs: Mineral White, Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, and Tanzanite Blue. Regardless of color, the M340i’s interior has black upholstery with Alcantara and Sensatec (artificial leather) combined with contrasting stitching in blue. As usual, customers can elevate their cars by opting for M Performance accessories inside and out.

Like the global version, the 3.0-liter inline-six engine is good for 374 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters (396 pound-feet) of torque. The AWD-only sports saloon with its eight-speed automatic transmission sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.4 seconds, thus making it the quickest BMW manufactured in India.

For your money’s worth, BMW throws in the adaptive LED headlights as standard, along with a black kidney grille and the sportier side mirror caps that used to be offered only on the full-fat M models until not long ago. The M340i sits on 19-inch wheels (791 M style) with a Jet Black diamond-polished finish and boasts a body-colored trunk lid spoiler.

Being the facelifted version, it transitions to the Operating System 8 with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment housed within a piece of curved glass. The physical buttons for accessing the climate settings have been removed to simplify the center console, which now hosts a small gear selector.

Available exclusively in the sedan body style, the India-spec M340i xDrive retails from INR 6,920,000, which works out to approximately $84,000 or €79,600 at current exchange rates.

