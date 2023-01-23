There’s never been a BMW M7. Which is sort of ridiculous when you think about it. BMW sells M SUVs that weigh as much as buildings, so why no M7? Regardless of what silly reason executives will come up with, there is no BMW M7. However, there is going to be a BMW i7 M70 and it’s going to be the most powerful 7 Series model in history. Could this camouflaged test mule be that upcoming i7 M70?

In this recent spy video, we get a look at a heavily camouflaged BMW i7 test mule that could be the upcoming high-performance model. Admittedly, with all of the camouflage it’s hard to tell what sort of i7 this test mule is. So it could just be a standard i7 xDrive60. However, its wheels are different than what we’ve see from the i7 so far.

Instead of the aerodynamic wheels of the current i7, the test mule in these photos wears far sportier looking wheels. Those sportier wheels would obviously indicate a sportier model and the sportiest upcoming i7 model is the M70. The only other detail that we can see through the camo is that it seems to be wearing Aventurine Red paint.

The BMW i7 M70 is going to be a monster of a machine. It’s going to pack dual electric motors, pumping out 660 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque (1,000 Nm). The current BMW i7 xDrive60 makes 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque and it’s able to get from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds. While that isn’t anywhere near as fast as something like a Tesla Model S Plaid, it’s still plenty quick. So imagine what a 660 horsepower i7 M70 can do. We could see that time drop into the 3.5 seconds range, which would make it the fastest 7 Series of all time.

BMW is working on a quad-motor setup, which will obviously be far more powerful than any of its current dual-motor setups. Could BMW eventually use that powertrain in the i7 and make a proper M Division version? That’s just a pipe dream at this point but it’s one worth holding on to.