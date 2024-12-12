Leave it to tuners to take an already polarizing car and make it look more striking. G-Power did just that by turning a BMW M4 into an orange madness. Heavily modified, this G82 has more of everything, including power and visual drama. The most striking change is at the front, where the carbon fiber hood has massive vents to cool the uprated S58 engine.

Speaking of which, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill has been massaged to deliver 650 hp and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) of torque. When the M division’s inline-six makes this much power, it’s usually hooked up to the automatic transmission. However, G-Power modified a base M4, so there are three pedals and a stick shift.

The beefier body is a mélange of M Performance Parts and the tuner’s own custom parts. Elsewhere, Bavaria’s sports coupe rides on 21-inch forged wheels with 255/30 front and 305/25 rear Michelin tires. G-Power also installed a proprietary quad exhaust system with a new downpipe and rear muffler.

As you can tell from the older headlights, this M4 is a pre-facelift model. BMW’s latest iteration of the G82 no longer has laser headlights. Instead, the sharper-looking setup now employs a matrix LED high beam. At the rear, this car is also missing the LCI’s taillights, which were first seen on the M4 CSL a couple of years ago. Unlike BMW’s hardcore G82, G-Power’s aftermarket package keeps the rear seats.

If reports are to be believed, tuners will miss the M4 since the current generation is supposedly the last one. Well, at least with a combustion engine. Sources close to Munich claim there won’t be another 4 Series Coupe/Convertible/Gran Coupe with conventional drivetrains. The aftermarket scene can take comfort from knowing BMW intends to roll out another M3 with an inline-six. Codenamed “G84,” the super sedan is expected to land in 2028.

Source: G-Power