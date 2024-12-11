The BMW i5 enters its second model year relatively unchanged. A new trim level joins the lineup – the i5 xDrive40 – that adds all-wheel drive and makes a little more power than the traditional rear-wheel drive version. Other than that, nothing new to report here. The 2025 BMW i5 offers more luxury than the i4, but stops short of the outright opulence that the i7 offers, with a price to match. Overall, lots to like.

2025 BMW i5 Electric Motor and Performance

Returning models for 2025 include the i5 eDrive40 and wicked-fast M60. The former sports 335 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the latter 590 horsepower and 586 pound-feet of torque. Neither disappoints from behind the wheel and both are objectively quick cars. Zero to 60 mph dashes take just 5.7 seconds and 3.7 seconds, respectively.

The newcomer is the i5 xDrive40. It adds xDrive all-wheel drive and some power, clocking in at 389 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque. Range suffers a bit but it’s half a second quicker in the zero-to-60 dash. It’s a $3,000 upcharge from the entry-level eDrive model and, in our opinion, worth it if you don’t mind the ding to range.

2025 BMW i5 Charging and Range

All i5 models have an 81.2 kWh (usable) battery pack under the sheet metal. Thanks to a 205 kW charging speed, the 2025 BMW i5 can move the its state of charge from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes or so. Wall plugs – not advised – will replenish a mere 4 miles of range per hour of charging.

Range is dependent on not only the powertrain you opt for, but the wheel choice you make, too. 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40 models travel between 271 and 295 miles on a charge. Adding all-wheel drive drops expected range to between 248 and 266 miles, and the performance-focused M60 only has between 239 and 253 miles to work with. Across the board, the EPA estimates cars equipped with 19-inch wheels to perform the most efficiently (measured via MPGe). Indeed, there’s a nearly 10 percent difference between the eDrive40’s 19- and 21-inch wheels. Something to think about.

Interior and Cargo Space

No changes to report inside the 2025 BMW i5. It looks just like last year’s model, which was the introduction of the G60 5 Series. Standard BMW business inside means a big screen on the dash, generous ambient lighting throughout the cabin, and standard Veganza or optional leather upholstery. We’d recommend the Premium Package for $2,350, as it adds a heated steering wheel, fancier LED headlights, and some other goodies that are more than worth the scratch. The i5’s trunk has 17.3 cubic feet of space.

Other notable options? Even on the entry-level eDrive40, the huge glass roof is just $600. Ventilated seats, too, are available across the lineup for $500. Even the Bowers & Wilkins sound on the eDrive40 is only $950. Careful on the options if you’re shopping on a budget; the i5 is a great value but is easy to price up.

2025 i5 Technology and Connectivity

Infotainment duties are split evenly between a digital gauge cluster measuring 12.3 inches and a 14.9-inch center screen. iDrive 8.5 powers the screens, which works the same here as it does in any other application. Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto come standard, as does MyBMW app compatibility and voice commands that integrate with your phone. The aforementioned Premium Package continues to pay dividends by adding a head-up display and interior camera.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

All the usual ADAS features from the gas-powered 5 Series accompany the electric model. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and BMW Assist are all standard. That same Premium Package continues to give, adding a 360-view camera and drive recorder via the included Parking Assistant Plus and ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving. Highway Assistant – which includes the trick new Active Lane Change, allowing you to change lanes just by glancing in the corresponding mirror – is locked behind a $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional Package which also includes Active Driving Assistant Pro (partially automated driving).

2025 BMW i5 Pricing

The 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40 starts at $67,100. Tack on $3K for xDrive, or step up to the i5 M60 for $84,100. Competitors include the Lucid Air, which starts at around $72,000, and the Tesla Model S, which starts at around $90K. Perhaps its most direct competitor is the smaller, more agile, and less luxurious hatchback from the same company: the i4. The i5 is the perfect car if you want something a little fancier than the i4 but don’t want to pay up for an i7, Model S, or Porsche.

2025 BMW i5 FAQ