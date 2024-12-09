This holiday season, BMW is blending nostalgia and innovation with a festive campaign that pays tribute to its past while looking ahead to its electric future. The 2024 Christmas film, titled “Das Geschenk” (The Gift), celebrates the iconic BMW 1500, a cornerstone of the 1960s Neue Klasse, and connects generations through the timeless joy of driving.

The heartwarming 100-second film follows a young boy named Tim, who embarks on a quest to find the perfect Christmas gift for his grandmother. After dismissing conventional suggestions, Tim discovers an unconventional yet meaningful present: a BMW Junior Seat child’s car seat. This thoughtful gift allows him to join his grandmother on cherished drives in her classic BMW 1500, symbolizing the priceless connection fostered by shared experiences and Sheer Driving Pleasure.

The short movie was shot in the picturesque, festively adorned streets of Vienna, Austria, and features the 1980s holiday hit “Christmas In Hollis” by Run-D.M.C.

A Tribute to the Neue Klasse Legacy

The BMW 1500, featured prominently in the campaign, holds a special place in the brand’s history. Introduced in the 1960s as part of the original Neue Klasse, the 1500 revolutionized the company’s model lineup, bridging the gap between the affordable BMW 700 and the luxurious Baroque Angel V8 sedans. Its innovative design, practical size, and four-cylinder engine lineup were instrumental in redefining BMW as a maker of sporty, driver-focused cars.

Of course, there is a reason behind this campaign. The subtle Neue Klasse nod is preparing us for the 2025 launch of the “new” Neue Klasse family of cars. First off will be the BMW iX3 all-electric (codename NA5), followed a year later by the i3 (NA0). Both cars are using a brand-new, electric-dedicated platform which will underpin many new BMWs in the future.