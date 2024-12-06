It’s been almost three years since the G70 came out. However, BMW won’t give the 7 Series a facelift in the foreseeable future. Spy shots have hinted at major design changes. If you can’t wait until then and yet want something a bit different, the tuning scene is ready to deliver. For example, 3D Design has a new custom part for Bavaria’s flagship model.

The front spoiler lip, made from urethane, tries to distract attention from the oversized kidneys. It’s finished in black to match the other dark body accents fitted from the factory. It does look like BMW put it there when it assembled the car. However, depending on customer preferences, 3D Design can paint it in other colors.

The front spoiler lip is shown here on a 7 Series with combustion engines, but it’s also compatible with the fully electric i7. This G70 with the M Sport Package also happens to have 3D Design’s body stripe, mimicking the coachline of a Rolls-Royce. It’s blue here, and a silver finish is offered as an alternative. Another subtle modification is the tuner’s black logo adorning the front fenders. Alternatively, a chrome look can be ordered.

Sure, these subtle mods don’t “fix” the car’s design. On the other hand, G70 sales are still going strong despite the backlash regarding its unusual front end. We’ve learned to live with the polarizing design, and while a spoiler lip doesn’t address the main issue, it’s a step in the right direction. Tuners should offer full makeovers for the current 7 Series. However, that’s easier said than done, given how modern cars have all sorts of sensors, limiting the freedom tuners have when making changes.

We are genuinely curious to see what BMW has prepared for the 7 Series LCI. The mid-cycle facelift is rumored to come out with the cars produced starting July 2026. If true, the world premiere should take place in a little over a year from now.

Source: 3D Design