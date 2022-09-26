A Rolls-Royce is probably the last car many of us would ever dare to modify, but some one-percenters do get in touch with aftermarket specialists to spruce up their luxobarges. For that kind of people, Novitec’s sub-brand Spofec is introducing a customization package for the Ghost. Not just any version of the stately sedan, but the Black Badge with its already more potent configuration of the mighty V12 engine.

The opulent yet stealthy fullsize saloon rides on a custom set of massive 22-inch forged wheels developed in collaboration with Vossen. To give the Ghost a meaner attitude, Spofec modified the suspension to bring the car closer to the road by approximately 40 millimeters (1.6 inches). At an additional cost, there’s also a stainless-steel exhaust available in two configurations depending on whether the car has visible tips or not. Regardless, the setup comes along with active flaps to switch from a throaty V12 soundtrack to a more subdued note.

The highlight of Spofec’s package is an upgraded iteration of the twin-turbo 6.75-liter engine, massaged to deliver a whopping 696 horsepower (519 kilowatts). Peak torque has reached four digits, climbing to a mountain-moving 1,002 Newton-meters (739 pound-feet). With the newly gained muscle, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge can sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in just 4.3 seconds. The tuner hasn’t fiddled with the electronic top speed limiter, which continues to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h) to protect the tires.

To complement the V12’s added oomph, Spofec has designed a body kit compatible with both the standard- and long-wheelbase models. It lends the Ghost a muscular appearance and gives it an even more dominating presence, especially if the vehicle is fully painted in black. The dark interior with contrasting orange accents can be swapped out for something else as the tuning company has a wide array of personalization options.

Source: Rolls-Royce