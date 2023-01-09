Although the M760i with its V12 engine is no more, BMW hasn’t completely abandoned the idea of a sporty 7 Series. The newly launched G70 comes in an M Performance flavor in the shape of a plug-in hybrid with an inline-six for the first-ever M760e. Coming later this year will be an i7 M70, which should be plenty quick considering the regular i7 xDrive60 featured here is no slouch either.

Of course, performance is not all about quick acceleration in a straight line, but the instant torque of an electric motor does translate to impressive 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) times. Even though the electric 7 Series weighs in at a colossal 2,640 kilograms (5,820 pounds) in European guise without a driver, BMW quotes a 4.7-second sprint for its fullsize silent luxobarge. Although this quick run wasn’t timed, the Bavarians aren’t lying since the i7 does seem capable of a sub-five-second sprint.

The “sound check” under the tunnel from the 1:30 mark is hilarious since the noises made by the BMW i7 are entirely artificial. They’re pompously known as “IconicSounds Electric” and have been co-developed with renowned composer Hans Zimmer. In this 7er, the good old combustion engine has made way for a pair of electric motors delivering a combined 544 hp and 745 Nm (550 lb-ft).

Those in need of a greater electric punch will be happy to hear the i7 M70 will have well over 600 hp and a mountain-moving 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). Courtesy of beefier motors, the range-topping 7 Series promises to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in less than four seconds.

The future of electric performance is exciting as BMW M is working on a quad-motor prototype based on the i4 M50. We’ve been told the tech for a beefy EV with over 1,300 horsepower already exists, but it’s unclear when a production car will follow. It is believed the i3 Sedan based on the Neue Klasse platform due in 2025 could later on become the first dedicated M electric model albeit nothing is official.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube