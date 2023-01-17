MINI is enticing customers in the United Kingdom to purchase a new Cooper SE by providing a free Pod Point home charger. Known locally as simply the “MINI Electric,” the three-door hatchback with zero emissions must be ordered until March 31 to benefit from the freebie. The offer is valid for vehicles acquired through either a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) or Personal Contract Hire (PCH). If you already have a charger at home, a £750 deposit contribution is offered.

To sweeten the pot, MINI also throws in the installation for free, mentioning the work is done by an expert. The Oxford-based marque goes on to say the home charger delivers three times more efficient charging than the regular household socket and juices up the battery from 0% to 80% in three hours. For your money’s worth, the EV also comes bundled with 12 months of access to MINI Charging without a subscription fee. There are more than 11,000 charging points across the UK and 173,000 points in Europe from several operators including bp pulse, IONITY and INSTAVOLT.

The decision to offer a home charger comes near the end of the vehicle’s life cycle as the MINI Cooper SE will soon transition to a second generation. Those who want the latest technology would argue now it’s not the right time to buy the EV since its replacement will be unveiled later this year. While the outgoing model is assembled at home at the factory in Cowley, its successor is going to be made at the new Zhangjiagang plant in China by the Spotlight Automotive joint venture between BMW Group and Great Wall Motor.

Meanwhile, the Cooper SE had an excellent 2022 during which 43,744 units were delivered, or 25.5% more than the year before. It was MINI’s best-selling product and helped the BMW Group more than double its EV deliveries to 215,755 units (+107.7%).

Source: MINI