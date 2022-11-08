MINI kicked off the marketing campaign for the 2023 Cooper SE on Earth Day in April with a polar bear riding shotgun in the electric hatchback. Little did the BMW-owned brand know the cutesy bear would become an Internet sensation, triggering an invitation to give the hypercarnivorous bear a name. It bears (pun intended) the “Nanuq” name as a nod to “polar bear” in Inuit. Now, MINI has found the perfect opportunity to use the moniker.

A fresh Nanuq White finish is available for the 2023 Cooper SE as a no-cost option. The paint’s name highlights MINI’s collaboration with Polar Bears International, a non-profit organization focused on addressing the problems that are endangering polar bears. Throughout November, people who donate at least $40 to PBI get a polar bear bobblehead as well as a thank you card. Preordering the EV this month will also get one to ease the wait until the electric hatch arrives.

For 2023, the MINI Cooper SE starts at $34,225 and you can optionally get the Iconic Trim 2.0 (+$2,475) to add a head-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, and the Parking Assist. The more expensive trim level comes along with a piano black exterior trim, advanced real-time traffic information, and a universal garage door opener.

The Nanuq White can be combined with side mirror caps painted in a different color as well as the Multitone roof in red or blue. All 2023 Cooper SEs come with a choice of 16- or 17-inch wheels, a panoramic moonroof, heated seats, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a one-year subscription.

There are more EVs to come from MINI as the Oxford-based marque has pledged to discontinue sales of new cars with combustion engines around 2030. New zero-emission models on the way include a next-generation Countryman in EV form and a production version of the Aceman concept introduced earlier this year.

Source: MINI USA