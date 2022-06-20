A future member of the BMW Group, ALPINA introduced the mildly revised D3 S nearly a month ago and now it’s coming out with a (subjectively) more stylish alternative. Meet the torque-rich D4 S Gran Coupe, which as its name implies, is based on the diesel-fueled 4 Series Gran Coupe. In typical Buchloe fashion, the “less is more” approach was utilized for tweaking the design of an already pretty car.

The closest BMW / ALPINA will ever get to a diesel M4 GC is a grand tourer with an inline-six, 3.0-liter engine equipped with mild-hybrid technology. It produces 355 horsepower and a massive 538 pound-feet (730 Nm) of torque available from only 1,750 rpm to ensure effortless cruising. Despite being an oil-burner, the D4 S Gran Coupe is no slouch as it’ll do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 4.8 seconds and top out at a respectable 168 mph (270 km/h).

The twin-turbo, all-wheel-drive GT has an impressively low fuel consumption for a six-cylinder car, consuming only 6.9 liters / 100 km in the WLTP cycle with corresponding CO2 emissions of 182 g/km. Equipped with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, the new D4 S Gran Coupe is ideal for high-mileage drivers who want an efficient yet still potent engine with true performance credentials.

ALPINA chose to feature its latest arrival in the traditional green metallic paint with the classic 20-inch wheels and their familiar 20-spoke design. The D4 S is the only 4 Series Gran Coupe you can have with quad exhaust tips, flanking a sporty rear diffuser. It also gets a discreet spoiler at the back while the front bumper hosts a spoiler with prominent “ALPINA” lettering positioned front and center.

Tweaks on the inside include an individually numbered plaque and a full LAVALINA naturally tanned leather upholstery you can also have on the hand-stitched steering wheel.

Already available to order, the ALPINA D4 S Gran Coupe will be in the hands of customers from September. It kicks off at €79,700 in Germany before adding extra goodies like the upgraded brakes featuring drilled lightweight composite discs. Aside from the exclusive green and blue metallic paint finishes offered by ALPINA, it can be had with BMW Individual paints.

Source: ALPINA