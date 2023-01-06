One of the most important car-related debuts at CES 2023 in Las Vegas was the i Vision Dee, but sources close to BMW have told us a new concept car is already planned. Sometime this fall, a new electric showcar will provide a closer-to-production look at the Neue Klasse ahead of its 2025 debut with a 3 Series-sized sedan.

Other details are not available for now so we can only speculate the new concept car will be a more realistic preview of the fresh design language that will debut with NE cars. The jury is out on whether BMW is working on a new conceptual sedan design or is opting for a different body style. As a refresher, the other NE-based model confirmed so far is an electric crossover, specifically a next-generation iX3.

There is also a distinct possibility the next concept will just be a variation of the i Vision Dee to provide a better understanding of how the subsequent production model will look. At the ongoing CES, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse previewed a new interior layout with a next-generation head-up display and a wide screen stretching across the entire width of the windscreen.

BMW has already promised it will continue to preview the Neue Klasse later this year through “further insights and glimpses” of the i Vision Dee. We still don’t have any technical specifications for the concept, aside from what has been announced about the round battery cells and the fact it’s roughly the same size as a 3 Series Sedan.

With the new concept expected to debut this fall, it might make an appearance at the IAA Munich in Germany. The show is scheduled to take place September 5-10, with the press day programmed for September 4.

Following the introduction of a sedan and SUV, BMW will rapidly expand the Neue Klasse lineup with additional models after 2025. At least six electric SUVs on this platform will be assembled in Spartanburg by 2030.