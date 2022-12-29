The folks at AutoTopNL bring together two of the most powerful and luxurious BMW models: the M8 Competition and the ALPINA-tuned B8 Gran Coupe. Not only do they drag race the two gran tourers, but they also take them on the Autobahn to measure their top speed. Of course, the exhaust sound plays an important part when choosing a new BMW, so they show us the differences between the ALPINA version of the M8 and the “original.”

Same Engine, Slightly Different Power Delivery

But before we dive into this video, let’s go over some of the specs. On one side we have the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition. The heart of the M8 Competition happens to be one of the best engines BMW has made. The 4.4 liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine twists out 617 hp and 553 ft-lbs of torque (750 Nm).

Power is routed through an ingenious all-wheel-drive system called M xDrive that can fully vary all power to all four wheels or if the driver desires the rear wheels only. The end result is that this engine and its power delivery system make the M8 Gran Coupe feel like it’s clawing at the pavement. Power delivery is instantaneous and with the 8-speed automatic transmission firing off rapid shifts, 0-60 comes in just 3.0 seconds and 0-100 km/hr at 3.2 seconds. The top speed is a staggering 195 mph.

Of course, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe is a more refined M8. Yet, the power is provided by the familiar twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with 621 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. ALPINA says the car needs 3.4 seconds until 62 mph (100 km/h) and 11.6 seconds until 124 mph (200 km/h). Flat out, it can hit 201 mph (324 km/h). The eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is calibrated for the B8 Gran Coupe and behaves differently depending on the driving mode.

ALPINA B8 – One Of The Most Expensive BMWs Today

Price wise, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe sits near the top of the BMW price list. At $144,900, the ALPINA B8 is almost $14,000 more expensive than the 2023 BMW M8 Competition – MSRP $134,100. Of course, the B8 is the more limited and exclusive model, and along with that exclusivity you’re also getting some special materials from Buchloe.

So that poses the question: Is the ALPINA B8 worth more than the M8 Competition?