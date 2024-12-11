After nearly four decades, BMW is replacing its aeroacoustic wind tunnel in Germany. The new facility, located in Munich at the company’s Research and Innovation Center (FIZ), is massive. It is almost 100 meters (328 feet) long, 45 meters (148 feet) tall, and 25 meters (82 feet) wide, making it the biggest standing wind tunnel in the world.

BMW can pinpoint background noises with great accuracy, considering the acoustic camera has an impressive 216 microphones. The luxury automaker claims it can detect sounds with an accuracy of less than one centimeter. It has also invested money in an all-wheel drive roller dynamometer to study wind and rolling noises. A laser vibrometry system measures a vehicle’s mechanical vibrations.

The new facility is big enough to accommodate the BMW Group’s largest cars, like the X7 and the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Since there aren’t any sound reflections, the engineers can realistically simulate road-going conditions. The huge blower has a 4.5 MW capacity and pushes 100,000 m³ of air per minute at 250 km/h (155 mph).

BMW will apply lessons learned at the “quietest standing wind tunnel in the world” in its Neue Klasse lineup. Initially, there will be at least eight models by 2028, starting with the iX3 crossover next year and the i3 sedan in 2026. Unconfirmed vehicles include an i3 Touring and even an iX4, which would replace the X4 altogether. The conventionally powered model won’t live to see another generation.

The stately wind and noise tunnel is part of the Aeroacoustics and Electric Drive Center (AEC). As the name implies, it has a supplementary role. Here, BMW will also build and test prototypes of next-generation batteries that will power future EVs. Moreover, a pilot assembly line for inverters for electric motors is operational on 800 square meters (8,611 square feet), separate from the 15,000 square meters (161,500 square feet) section dedicated to batteries.

Source: BMW