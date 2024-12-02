2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the original Need for Speed Most Wanted. Rather than waiting until then to bring the video game’s hero car to life, BMW is already showing it off at the Welt in Munich. It celebrates a different milestone – 30 years since the first NFS title came out. Owned by BMW, this is a genuine M3 GTR race car, customized to honor the star car from 2005 NFS MW.

The one-seater track machine with a full roll cage and a side exhaust features a custom body wrap every 1990s kid will recognize. It’s easy to set the M3 GTR race car version apart from the road-going Strassenversion. Features such as the massive rear wing and centerlock wheels stand out, as do the even more bulging arches.

The NFS MW car has been replicated multiple times by M3 E46 owners. However, we had to wait until now for BMW to finally do it. Better late than never, I guess. This is the most recognizable M car in the history of video games, and it’s sure to draw a crowd. You have until January 6 to see it in the metal, but that might not be your only chance. We’ve been told there are plans to publicly display the vehicle elsewhere in 2025, possibly at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Even without the Need for Speed connection, this is a genuinely cool car. You don’t get that many opportunities to see a factory M3 E46 with a V8 engine. The street-legal model is even rarer, with only 10 units ever made. However, the Strassenversion is basically a unicorn since it rarely shows up. The road-approved model also had the P60B40 race engine but in a slightly detuned configuration.

BMW will close the BMW Welt on January 7 for extensive renovations and reopen on February 10. During this five-week hiatus, vehicle deliveries will not take place. However, the museum across the street will remain open.

Video: PaddleShifterz / YouTube